4-year-old hit by driver in Parkdale
Child is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics
A child is in serious condition after being hit by a driver in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.
The four-year-old was struck near Macdonnell and Pearson avenues around 12:50 p.m., police said.
The child is in hospital in serious but stable condition, possibly with a lower-body injury, police said.
The child was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived, according to police, and the driver remained on the scene.
