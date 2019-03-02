Skip to Main Content
4-year-old hit by driver in Parkdale
New

4-year-old hit by driver in Parkdale

A child is in serious condition after being hit by a driver in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.

Child is in serious but stable condition, according to paramedics

CBC News ·
The child was conscious and breathing when paramedics arrived at the scene. (David Donnelly/CBC)

A child is in serious condition after being hit by a driver in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics. 

The four-year-old was struck near Macdonnell and Pearson avenues around 12:50 p.m., police said. 

The child is in hospital in serious but stable condition, possibly with a lower-body injury, police said. 

The child was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived, according to police, and the driver remained on the scene.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us