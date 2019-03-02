4-year-old hit by driver in Parkdale

A child is in serious condition after being hit by a driver in Parkdale on Saturday afternoon, according to Toronto paramedics.

The four-year-old was struck near Macdonnell and Pearson avenues around 12:50 p.m., police said.

The child is in hospital in serious but stable condition, possibly with a lower-body injury, police said.

The child was conscious and breathing when emergency services arrived, according to police, and the driver remained on the scene.