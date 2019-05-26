A boy was severely injured after he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit and run, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred on Victoria Park Avenue north of St. Clair Avenue East. The motorcycle fled the scene, police said on Sunday.

The child is being taken to hospital.

Police said the motorcycle was last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.

Officers have closed Victoria Park Avenue, from St. Clair Avenue East to Yardley Avenue, as they investigate.