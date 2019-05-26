Skip to Main Content
Boy severely injured after being struck by motorcycle in hit and run, police say
Toronto·Breaking

The incident happened at Victoria Park and Adair Rd in the east end.

Police say the boy is being transported to hospital

CBC News ·
A boy has been struck by a motorcycle at Victoria Park Ave near St. Clair Avenue East.

A boy was severely injured after he was struck by a motorcycle in a hit and run, Toronto police say.

The collision occurred on Victoria Park Avenue north of St. Clair Avenue East. The motorcycle fled the scene, police said on Sunday.

The child is being taken to hospital. 

Police said the motorcycle was last seen travelling northbound on Victoria Park Avenue. 

Officers have closed Victoria Park Avenue, from St. Clair Avenue East to Yardley Avenue, as they investigate.

