Young girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in west end

A girl is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a vehicle in the west end on Wednesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

The collision happened in the intersection of High Park Avenue and Dundas Street West. Police were called to the scene at about 4:30 p.m.

Duty Insp. Peter Wehby told reporters near the scene that the girl is under 10 years old and was walking across a crosswalk when she was struck by the vehicle.

The driver, who was travelling westbound on Dundas Street West at the time, remained at the scene.

"It's still very early in the investigation," Wehby said.

Roads in the area, which were closed for investigation, are now reopened.