2 children in non-life-threatening condition after separate falls from windows in Brampton

Two children are in non-life-threatening condition after separate falls from windows in Brampton on Tuesday, Peel police say.

The first incident happened at a residence in the area of Pickard Lane and Banting Crescent. Police were called to the scene at about 11:30 a.m.

Peel paramedics took the child to a trauma centre. Initially, the child was reported to be in life-threatening condition but police later said that is not the case. Police also said the incident has turned out to be an "unfortunate circumstance" and is not criminal in nature.

The second incident happened at a residence in the area of Fanshawe Drive and Somerset Drive. Police were called to the scene shortly after 2 p.m.

In that incident, police said the child was two years old and paramedics took the toddler to a trauma centre. The child was reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Peel paramedics took the child to Toronto's Hospital for Sick Children.

No other details were released.