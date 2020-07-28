Child in life-threatening condition after fall from balcony in North York
Fall happened in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate
A child is in life-threatening condition after falling from a balcony of a North York building on Tuesday, Toronto police say.
The child fell in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the building at 5:24 p.m.
Toronto paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre in an emergency run and remains in life-threatening condition.
MEDICAL COMPLAINT:<br>Driftwood Av + Yorkwoods Gt<br>* 5:24 pm *<br>- Child has fallen from a balcony<br>- Injuries are very serious<br>- Medics trying to save child's life<br>- Officers assisting with emergency run<br>- Investigating<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1406503?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1406503</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/fwSfk25IKJ">pic.twitter.com/fwSfk25IKJ</a>—@TPSOperations