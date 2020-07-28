Skip to Main Content
Child in life-threatening condition after fall from balcony in North York
Toronto

A child is in life-threatening condition after falling from a balcony of a North York building on Tuesday, Toronto police say.

Fall happened in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate

CBC News ·
Toronto police were called to a building just before 5:30 p.m. after a child fell from a balcony in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The child fell in the area of Driftwood Avenue and Yorkwoods Gate, near Jane Street and Finch Avenue West. Police were called to the building at 5:24 p.m.

Toronto paramedics said the child was taken to a trauma centre in an emergency run and remains in life-threatening condition.

 

