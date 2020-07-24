3-year-old child seriously injured after being hit by vehicle in Mississauga
A three-year-old child was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Thursday night, Peel Regional Police say.
Emergency crews called to Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street just before 8:30 p.m.
Const. Akhil Mooken said shortly before 8:30 p.m., emergency crews were called to the area of Winston Churchill Boulevard and Thomas Street for reports of a collision.
On arrival, they found the injured child, who was then transported to a trauma centre.
Police says the driver stayed at the scene.
