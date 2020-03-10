Child seriously injured after fall from balcony
A child has been raced to hospital with possibly critical injuries after falling from a balcony in the Jane and Finch area on Tuesday.
Authorities stage emergency run to take child, believed to be 6, to trauma centre
A child has been raced to hospital with possibly critical injuries after falling from a balcony in the Jane and Finch area.
Toronto police said it's unclear how the child, believed to be 6 years old, fell from the building. The incident took place around 2:13 p.m.
The child was taken to hospital via emergency run.