Child, 9, seriously injured in collision in Brampton

A nine-year-old child was rushed to a trauma centre with serious injuries after a car crashed into a tree in Brampton on Sunday, Peel police say.

Const. Akhil Mooken told CBC Toronto that paramedics received a call shortly before 3 p.m. about a collision at Balmoral and Appleby drives.

Mooken said it appears the driver lost control of the vehicle and investigators are trying to determine if inclement weather and road conditions were factors in the collision.

The child was a passenger in the vehicle. The driver, who was the only other occupant, remained at the scene.

Police are asking witnesses to contact 21 Division with information.

Balmoral Drive is closed between Appleby Drive and Cloverdale Drive as the investigation continues.