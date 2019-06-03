Girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Scarborough

Two girls have been struck by a vehicle in front of a school in Agincourt Monday afternoon, resulting in one being rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition, Toronto police say.

Police were called to the scene in the area of Midland and Lockie avenues just before 3:30 p.m. for reports of a serious collision.

Toronto paramedics say one of the girls was taken to hospital with critical injuries. There was no word on the extent of the other child's injuries.

The motorist involved stayed at the scene, police say.