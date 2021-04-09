Skip to Main Content
Toronto

Girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga

A young girl is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Paramedics say the girl has been rushed to SickKids

CBC News ·
Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road area just before 1:15 p.m. for reports of a child struck.  (Oliver Walters/CBC)

A young girl is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road area just before 1:15 p.m. for reports of a child struck. 

Paramedics say the girl was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children.

Roads in the are closed as police investigate.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

now