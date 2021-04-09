Girl in life-threatening condition after being struck by vehicle in Mississauga
A young girl is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga.
Peel Regional Police were called to the scene in the Erin Mills Parkway and Battleford Road area just before 1:15 p.m. for reports of a child struck.
Paramedics say the girl was rushed to The Hospital for Sick Children.
Roads in the are closed as police investigate.
UPDATE:<br>- Child being transported to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition<br>- Road closures are in place for investigation<br>- Motorists should plan ahead and use alternate routes—@PeelPolice