Boy, 7, seriously injured after falling over railing at school

A seven-year-old boy was rushed to hospital on Monday after he fell while trying to slide down a railing at an east Toronto elementary school.

Initially, he was listed in life-threatening condition, but his injuries are no longer considered life-threatening and he expected to recover.

The incident happened just after 11:30 a.m. as students were heading to the lunchroom at Dundas Junior Public School, near Dundas Street East and Broadview Avenue, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB).

The student was unconscious when officers arrived, according to police spokesperson Const. David Hopkinson.

The boy has since regained consciousness and has been taken to hospital, said Ryan Bird, a spokesperson for TDSB.

The school board has notified the child's parents.