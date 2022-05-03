Skip to Main Content
Toronto·Updated

Young child seriously injured in fall from 2nd floor of Scarborough apartment building

A young child was seriously injured in a fall from the second floor of a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police and paramedics say.

Incident happened in area of Brimley and Ellesmere roads

CBC News ·
Toronto police are investigating after a young child was seriously injured in a fall from the second floor of an apartment building in Scarborough on Tuesday afternoon. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The fall happened in the area of Brimley and Ellesmere roads. Emergency crews received a call shortly after 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the child to hospital in an emergency run. The child's current condition has not been released.

Police said they are investigating but do not know what caused the fall.

 

