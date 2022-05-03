Young child seriously injured in fall from 2nd floor of Scarborough apartment building

A young child was seriously injured in a fall from the second floor of a Scarborough apartment building on Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police and paramedics say.

The fall happened in the area of Brimley and Ellesmere roads. Emergency crews received a call shortly after 3 p.m.

Toronto paramedics took the child to hospital in an emergency run. The child's current condition has not been released.

Police said they are investigating but do not know what caused the fall.