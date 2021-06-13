Girl, 6, drowns at house party in Oshawa Saturday night

A six-year-old girl drowned at a large house party in Oshawa Saturday night, Durham Regional Police say.

Around 7 p.m. police responded to a call for a large gathering at a residential home near Birchview Drive and Ormond Drive in Oshawa.

Police said they were advised on arrival that a six-year-old girl was missing.

During a search of the property, the child was located in the pool, police said. Officers performed CPR until Durham Paramedics Services arrived.

The child was rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520. ext 1614.