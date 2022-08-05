Young boy falls from Mississauga balcony, rushed to hospital

A young boy has been rushed to hospital after falling from the balcony of a Mississauga residential building, police say.

Peel Regional Police say the child is in "potentially life-threatening condition."

Police are on scene at the building in the Erin Mills Parkway and Fowler Drive area investigating what led to the fall.

Peel paramedics told CBC Toronto the boy is believed to be about five years old and has been taken to SickKids hospital in Toronto.