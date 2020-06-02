Chika Oriuwa 1st black woman to be valedictorian of U of T's faculty of medicine

Chika Stacy Oriuwa has wanted to be a doctor since she was a small child.

When she started medical school at the University of Toronto four years ago, she was the only black person in a class of 259 students.

On Tuesday, she graduates as valedictorian. She is the faculty's first black woman valedictorian and the first woman in 14 years to receive the honour.

And while a virtual valedictory address was not what she imagined, when she logs on Tuesday it will be one more way to make her voice heard.

Oriuwa has a message for black medical students who follow in her footsteps: "Medicine is such an incredible and beautiful profession. And it's such a privilege and a responsibility to be able to become a doctor, and ... they are more than well-equipped to be able to fulfil this role.

"Their place in medical school as black medical students is rightly deserved and rightly earned and to never question that for even for a moment, even if other people question it."

Oriuwa said she recommends that black medical students have a "resounding sense" of how they define themselves as they pursue their education.

"Knowing who you are and what you stand for and what you will and will not tolerate will allow them to encounter any adversity and overcome any adversity," she said.

Chika Oriuwa, U of T medical school 2020 valedictorian, says the honour is humbling, and she's grateful to have been able to be a mentor for many new Black medical students. 6:52

Oriuwa herself has encountered adversity, including racist and sexist comments and attacks on her character that have questioned her ability to be a competent physician.

"One thing that has really strengthened my resolve is, really, this undying sense of conviction that I have as an advocate. I know what my purpose is and what it is that I am called to do," she said.

"And I think that being strengthened and bolstered by the community is something that also allows me to do the work that I know is necessary."

Her four years of advocacy work, speaking engagements and mentoring others has made a difference.

Twenty-four black medical students were admitted to the University of Toronto's faculty of medicine for the class of 2024. It is the largest group in Canadian history.

We wanted to take a little break from the bad news to bring you all something amazing!

We've just learned that there have been 24 Black Medical Students admitted to @uoftmedicine for the class of 2024!!🎉

This is the largest group in Canadian history 🙌🏾

Welcome to the family❤️

Oriuwa's valedictory address is already videotaped but will stream on Tuesday.

Watch Chika Stacy Oriuwa talk about overcoming challenges to become a doctor: