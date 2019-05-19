Chihuahua found after being stolen from owners' lap on Toronto subway

A missing chihuahua has been reunited with his owner after being snatched away on the subway on Saturday, police say.

Alberta Bakker had been travelling south from Eglinton station in the city's Midtown neighbourhood, when she dozed off with her chihuahua mix Malachi on her lap at around 6:30 p.m.

When she woke up at St. Andrew station downtown, her eight-year-old chihuahua mix and her iPad were gone.

In a Facebook post, Toronto police said the chihuahua mix was found by Good Samaritans who were visiting Toronto over the Victoria Day long weekend.

The Good Samaritans had found a dog matching Malachi's description near the Eaton Centre and called police after seeing a news story about a stolen dog.

Sgt. Craig Somers of 51 Division confirmed the dog was Malachi and reunited him with his family.