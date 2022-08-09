A truck full of chickens rolled over and closed part of the QEW, police say

Ontario provincial police say a truck "fully loaded with chickens" rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way, blocking three westbound lanes for most of Tuesday morning.

Police say all lanes are now open.

At around 5:30 a.m., a transport truck rolled over when it was coming around the ramp too fast on the QEW at Third Line in Oakville, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The driver has since been charged with careless driving.

"Emergency services arrived, and there was a lot of manpower helping out by removing each crate containing chickens from the truck to a second trailer that had to come to pick them up," said Schmidt.

Police say no injuries have been reported.