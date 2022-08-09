Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
A truck full of chickens rolled over and closed part of the QEW, police say

Ontario police say a truck "fully loaded with chickens" rolled over on the Queen Elizabeth Way, blocking three westbound lanes for much of Tuesday morning.

Police say all lanes have since opened

Emergency services and Ontario Provincial Police were on site on the QEW at Thirdline in Oakville Tuesday morning after a truck transporting chickens rolled over and blocked several westbound lanes. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

At around 5:30 a.m., a transport truck rolled over when it was coming around the ramp too fast on the QEW at Third Line in Oakville, OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said.

The driver has since been charged with careless driving.

"Emergency services arrived, and there was a lot of manpower helping out by removing each crate containing chickens from the truck to a second trailer that had to come to pick them up," said Schmidt. 

Police say no injuries have been reported.

