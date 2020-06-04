Chester station to close for 2 weeks later this month while TTC makes it more accessible

Chester station will close for two weeks to allow the TTC to work on making the subway station more accessible, the TTC says.

The closure will run from Tuesday, June 9 to Tuesday, June 23.

"This two-week closure now will save many weeks of overall construction later and allow the TTC to open the new Chester station elevators in the early fall," Mayor John Tory said on Wednesday.

Subway trains will not stop at Chester when it is closed and customers are urged to use Pape or Broadview stations instead.

The TTC says the closure means the transit agency will be able open new elevators at the station this fall ahead of schedule. It also means the pedestrian walkway on the station's north side will be able to open earlier than planned.

Crews will be able to can complete concrete restoration work at the main entrance of the station.

The TTC says work to make subway stations accessible is ongoing.

"This is exactly the kind of common sense action people expect us to take during the pandemic and I want to thank TTC passengers and local residents for their patience and understanding during this closure," Tory said.

