Large fight near Cherry Beach results in injuries, arrests

Two men were arrested following a fight between a large group of people north of Cherry Beach in Toronto on Sunday morning.

In an update on Monday, Toronto police told CBC News that police were called to the Unwin Avenue and Cherry Street area around 10 a.m. on Aug. 9 for an assault in progress.

Const. Caroline de Kloet said that two men involved in the original altercation suffered injuries, then left and returned to the scene with weapons. Those same men were charged with assault.

Police initially reported yesterday that the injured parties were not those who were arrested, but have confirmed today that they in fact were. As the two men who were arrested are also considered victims, police are not naming them, said de Kloet.

While reports on social media and Reddit described chainsaws being carried during the fight, police confirmed that no chainsaws were used to inflict any injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and any witnesses are encouraged to contact police.