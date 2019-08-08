Stuck Cherry Street bridge spoils Martin Goodman Trail celebrations

The Cherry Street lift bridge has been stuck in an "up" position for days, marring celebrations over the long-awaited completion the Martin Goodman Trail.

Various community groups met on Aug. 1 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the "missing link" of the trail, which spans 22 kilometres along the city's waterfront, from the western to eastern beaches, according to a City of Toronto news release.

The new addition of the trail runs from the south side of Unwin Avenue in the Baselands area, stretching from Outer Harbour Marina Road to Leslie Street.

But the bridge, which is a key component needed for the trail to be fully operational, broke down on August 2 — one day after the opening celebration.

Thanks to everyone who joined us to officially open the missing link in the Martin Goodman Trail! This completes 22km of waterfront multi-use trail & provides safe, separated passage from Toronto's eastern beaches to the western beaches, & beyond. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeTO</a> <a href="https://t.co/LMF3vDalom">https://t.co/LMF3vDalom</a> <a href="https://t.co/E5gqNSozlr">pic.twitter.com/E5gqNSozlr</a> —@TO_Transport

"On [August 2], the Cherry Street bridge over the Keating Channel locked in a lifted position due to mechanical/electrical failure and remains in this position at present," said Eric Holmes, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto.

"Re-establishing road connectivity to the port lands is a top priority and teams at the City of Toronto and PortsToronto are working together to resolve this situation as soon as possible."

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CityofTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CityofTO</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BikeTO?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BikeTO</a> Cherry St bridge at the Keating Channel is temporarily out of service. Cyclists heading north detour EB along Villiers to the Don Roadway. Cyclists heading south cross at the Lake Shore lights and follow the trail towards the Don River and Villiers. <a href="https://t.co/J4X6FNYHW1">pic.twitter.com/J4X6FNYHW1</a> —@TO_Cycling

Holmes says the city and PortsToronto are working on a plan to lower the bridge safely, and then start the repair work.

The Cherry Street lift bridge broke down one week ago. There is no current timeline from the city on when it will be fixed. (Submitted by Rudy Limeback)

Malfunction causes TTC delays

Meanwhile, the electrical failure is causing delays for transit users, and is partially restricting vehicles from accessing the Port Lands.

<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/TTC?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#TTC</a> bus detour via Don Roadway because Cherry St lift bridge still stuck in upright position... <a href="https://t.co/mq0fAn2MBf">pic.twitter.com/mq0fAn2MBf</a> —@rudydotca

"City staff are working to support Ports Toronto where possible in getting the bridge out of the up position so that it can be made available to road users," the City of Toronto said in a tweet the day it broke down.