Skip to Main Content
Stuck Cherry Street bridge spoils Martin Goodman Trail celebrations
Toronto

Stuck Cherry Street bridge spoils Martin Goodman Trail celebrations

The Cherry Street lift bridge has been stuck in an "up" position for days, marring celebrations over the long-awaited completion the Martin Goodman Trail. 

Bridge broke down just 1 day after final portion of Lakeshore trail officially opened

CBC News ·
The Cherry Street lift bridge, located at Cherry Street and Lakeshore Boulevard East, broke down on August 2 after getting stuck in the "up" position. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

The Cherry Street lift bridge has been stuck in an "up" position for days, marring celebrations over the long-awaited completion the Martin Goodman Trail. 

Various community groups met on Aug. 1 for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the "missing link" of the trail, which spans 22 kilometres along the city's waterfront, from the western to eastern beaches, according to a City of Toronto news release. 

The new addition of the trail runs from the south side of Unwin Avenue in the Baselands area, stretching from Outer Harbour Marina Road to Leslie Street.

But the bridge, which is a key component needed for the trail to be fully operational, broke down on August 2 — one day after the opening celebration. 

 

"On [August 2], the Cherry Street bridge over the Keating Channel locked in a lifted position due to mechanical/electrical failure and remains in this position at present," said Eric Holmes, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto.

"Re-establishing road connectivity to the port lands is a top priority and teams at the City of Toronto and PortsToronto are working together to resolve this situation as soon as possible." 

 

Holmes says the city and PortsToronto are working on a plan to lower the bridge safely, and then start the repair work. 

The Cherry Street lift bridge broke down one week ago. There is no current timeline from the city on when it will be fixed. (Submitted by Rudy Limeback)
 

Malfunction causes TTC delays 

Meanwhile, the electrical failure is causing delays for transit users, and is partially restricting vehicles from accessing the Port Lands. 

 

"City staff are working to support Ports Toronto where possible in getting the bridge out of the up position so that it can be made available to road users," the City of Toronto said in a tweet the day it broke down. 

 
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.