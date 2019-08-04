Frustration mounts as Cherry Street bridge continues to malfunction

Residents and businesses of Toronto's Port Lands are becoming increasingly frustrated as the Cherry Street lift bridge remains out of commission after four days.

The bridge, located at Lake Shore Boulevard and Cherry Street, was first reported as "malfunctioning" by the TTC on Thursday morning. It remains locked in its up position.

121 Fort York - Esplanade: Detour via Lake Shore Blvd E, Don Roadway and Commissioners St due to a malfunctioning bridge. —@TTCnotices

With Cherry Street now unavailable, access to the Port Lands is limited to Carlaw Avenue and Leslie Street.

Robert Clark, owner of Go-Karts at Polson Pier, said the broken bridge was impacting his business as people were being driven away due to the difficulty of entering the area.

"This time last year, when the bridge was open, we had more business," Clark said.

He was extremely disappointed that no one could give him a clear answer as to when the bridge would be fixed.

"I spent time as an engineer in the navy and I do know that mechanical devices fail — my disappointment is that no one even remotely has any idea when it will function again."

The malfunction was causing "horrific traffic jams" when getting to and from the area, he said.

Bert De Vries, a Cabbage town resident, said he was cycling toward the Port Lands when, without warning, the bridge was up and the road was closed.

Bert De Vries says the situation is a "middle finger to the public." (James Morrison-Collato/CBC)

There needed to be more of an explanation as to why the area was inaccessible, he said.

"I think this situation is giving the middle finger to the public."

Eric Holmes, a spokesperson for the City of Toronto, told CBC News that city staff are working with Ports Toronto to get the bridge unstuck from its current position so it can be made available to road users again.

"Staff have placed signage around the bridge to help direct cyclists, motorists and others," Holmes said.

Holmes gave no indiction as to when the bridge would be operational again.