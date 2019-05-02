15 Toronto parks will soon have blossoming cherry trees — here's where you can find them

It may not feel like spring yet, but it's a sure sign that it's May in Toronto when the city's thousands of cherry trees are starting to blossom.

Most people have experienced the crowds of enthusiasts who flock to High Park every year. The west end park has an impressive collection, many of which were planted 60 years ago after the Japanese ambassador presented 2,000 cherry trees, or Sakura trees, to the city on behalf of the people of Tokyo.

It's such a popular spot that, as of Saturday, High Park will be car-free during the peak of the blossoms, which usually last about one week.

If crowds aren't your thing, the city created a map to help people find the other 1,150 trees at 14 other spots around the GTA, from Etobicoke, up to York University, and over to Scarborough.

Crowds flock to High Park for the annual blossoming of the cherry trees. (Richard Agecoutay/CBC)

Here's where you can find all of the cherry trees in Toronto: