15 Toronto parks will soon have blossoming cherry trees — here's where you can find them
This year marks the 60th anniversary of many of High Park's cherry trees
It may not feel like spring yet, but it's a sure sign that it's May in Toronto when the city's thousands of cherry trees are starting to blossom.
Most people have experienced the crowds of enthusiasts who flock to High Park every year. The west end park has an impressive collection, many of which were planted 60 years ago after the Japanese ambassador presented 2,000 cherry trees, or Sakura trees, to the city on behalf of the people of Tokyo.
It's such a popular spot that, as of Saturday, High Park will be car-free during the peak of the blossoms, which usually last about one week.
If crowds aren't your thing, the city created a map to help people find the other 1,150 trees at 14 other spots around the GTA, from Etobicoke, up to York University, and over to Scarborough.
Here's where you can find all of the cherry trees in Toronto:
- Birkdale Ravine, 1100 Brimley Rd., Scarborough.
- Broadacres Park, 35 Crendon Dr., Etobicoke.
- Cedar Ridge Park, 225 Confederation Dr., Scarborough.
- Cedarvale Park, 443 Arlington Ave., York.
- Centennial Park, 151 Elmcrest Rd., Etobicoke.
- Cherry Street and Villiers Street.
- Edwards Gardens, 755 Lawrence Ave. E, North York.
- High Park, 1873 Bloor St. W., Toronto.
- Japanese Canadian Cultural Centre, 6 Garamond Crt., North York.
- John P. Robarts Research Library, 130 St George St., Toronto.
- Toronto Island Park.
- Trinity Bellwoods Park, 790 Queen St. W., Toronto.
- University of Toronto Scarborough Campus, 1265 Military Tr., Scarborough.
- Woodbine Park, 1695 Queen St. E., Toronto.
- York University,4700 Keele St., North York.