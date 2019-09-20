Police seeking help to identify suspect in 2 Cherry Beach sex assaults

Toronto police are looking for help to identify a suspect in two reported sexual assaults in the Cherry Beach area in September.

The first incident was in the early morning hours of Sept. 1, when police said a woman was sexually assaulted by an unknown man.

The second incident was on Sept. 15, when a woman was walking along the Martin Goodman Trail near Regatta Road between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. She, too, was sexually assaulted by an unknown man, Toronto police said in a news release.

Police describe the suspect as between the ages of 25 and 30, standing 5'7" to 5'8" with a stocky build, round face and brown eyes. He was clean shaven and was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and dark-coloured track pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.