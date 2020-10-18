1 dead, 1 missing following boat incident in Chemong Lake near Curve Lake First Nation

One male is dead and another male is missing following a boating incident on Chemong Lake, Ontario Provincial Police said on Sunday.

The Peterborough County Detachment of the OPP received a call around 6:40 a.m. Sunday for boating accident on the lake off the shores of Curve Lake First Nation.

Police said a boat with four occupants had capsized while fishing on Chemong Lake near Chemong Street South.

Three of the occupants, one male and two females, were rescued by police with the help of members of the community and transported to a local hospital.

The male was pronounced dead at the hospital, while one female was being treated for life-threatening injuries and the other female was being treated for minor injuries.

Police say the fourth occupant, another male, is currently missing.

Police officers are still searching for the fourth occupant who is the owner of the capsized boat. (CBC)

"The owner of the boat is currently missing and our marine unit is currently on scene conducting a search," said Const. Joe Ayotte from the scene.

The OPP Marine Unit, OPP Aviation Services and Underwater Search and Recovery unit are all searching for the missing male. His identity has not yet been released.

Police have not identified the cause of the accident and are still investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peterborough County OPP or may contact Crime Stoppers.