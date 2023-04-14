Chemical attack victim keeps positive outlook despite injuries, fundraiser happening Friday

A Milton, Ont. woman who sustained devastating injuries in a chemical attack last month is speaking out for the first time, saying despite the intense trauma she endured, she's still attempting to see the positive side of life.

In a fundraising event page posted online by a family friend earlier this week, 23-year-old Bradi McCoy said she is hopefully looking at five more weeks in hospital before she gets to go home.

"I lost a lot due to this incident, my face is gone and has been skin graphed. I've lost my left ear and my eyes aren't the best but thankfully I'm not blind," she wrote.

"Although these may seem like a lot of negatives I've taken each day with stride and I'm looking towards the positive side of things."

McCoy was walking in the area of Syer Drive and Maxted Crescent in Milton on March 9 when she was approached by another woman, Halton police previously said. Investigators allege the attacker, who is a family member, threw an "unknown chemical" onto McCoy before grabbing her phone and running off.

She was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition. Police have said the chemical caused "severe burns" to her face and body, while her father, Dean McCoy, has said she has had to undergo "multiple rounds" of surgeries following the attack and will require life-long support to recover from her injuries.

On March 15, a 57-year-old Quebec woman was arrested in Montreal. She was charged with aggravated assault, administering a noxious substance and robbery.

Friends, family and community throwing in-person fundraiser

To help with the costs of recovery, Mary Camastra, a friend of the McCoy family, organized an in-person fundraiser in Milton on Friday for the family, complete with a raffle and a live band. She has said ever since the incident, community members have stepped up to rally for the family and help in any way they can.

An online fundraising page set up on behalf of McCoy and her family has also garnered over $116,000 since the attack. According to the online fundraiser page, the family says all proceeds will go toward Bradi's "future medical, physical and psychological needs."

In her statement, McCoy says she still intends to achieve all the same goals she had before the attack once she's out of the hospital. (Erin Sproule/GoFundMe)

McCoy is currently an educational assistant with the Halton District School Board, and dreams of becoming a teacher, her father has said. She graduated from University of Guelph and was living at home with her family at the time of the incident, waiting to start Teachers College in the fall.

"My mindset has never been stronger then it has been before and I still have all the same goals I plan to achieve once I'm out of the hospital," McCoy wrote earlier this week.

"I want to give a special thanks to my parents, brother, friends, and my boyfriend and his family for [their] continuous love and support."