'He was greatness': Shooting victim's family pleads for help from public to solve killing

The family of a man shot to death early Friday is pleading for information from the public on Saturday that would help to solve the killing.

Toronto police have identified the man killed in the shooting as Chavaughn Jones, 32.

"This is beyond wrong. Chavaughn was just not that man. He was greatness," his aunt, Tenesha Wilson, told reporters on Saturday as family members, including his only child, a 10-year-old girl, stood beside her.

"Anybody who has any idea of what took place, I need you to come forward. It's imperative. It's important."

Wilson said her nephew was a beloved father, son, brother and member of the community. She appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"You took away an exemplary father. You took away an amazing son, a brother, an uncle, a cousin. Even to his cousins, he was a brother. You took away a friend. You took away an amazing member of the community. Everyone here is mourning. It's a massive loss to have lost Chavaughn," Wilson said.

"No bit of information is too small."

Chavaughn Jones was Toronto's 34th homicide this year. The incident injured three other people.

The family of Chavaughn Jones stands at a Toronto police news conference about his death. Jones was shot and killed early Friday in the lobby of a Flemingdon Park apartment building. He leaves behind a 10-year-old-daughter. (Robert Krbavac/CBC)

Det.-Sgt. Tiffany Castell, a member of the Toronto police's homicide squad, said on Saturday that Jones was shot and killed after three men approached the entrance to the lobby of an apartment building at 1 Vendome Place, near Grenoble Drive, in the city's Flemingdon Park neighbourhood.

All three men produced firearms and opened fire from the sidewalk.

Officers from 55 Division were called to the scene at 12:44 a.m. When they arrived, they found Jones suffering from a gunshot wound in the lobby. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Castell said the homicide squad has taken carriage of the investigation.

According to a review of witness statements and surveillance camera video, Castell said Jones was in the lobby at 12:40 a.m. with another man when the shooting began. The other man suffered minor injuries as a result of glass breaking.

The three shooters ran away down Vendrome Place toward Grenoble Drive. They then opened fire again in the direction of the apartment building and injured two other people.

A woman suffered a leg wound, was taken to hospital and later released with non-life-threatening injuries, while a man was grazed by a bullet.

The three shooters were picked up a dark-coloured vehicle that later determined to be a Honda CR-V, Castell said. The vehicle fled the scene down Grenoble Drive.

Police recovered the vehicle in York Region and it has been found burned.

Police have released suspect descriptions

Two of the suspects are described as having "a light complexion."

One is slim and was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and pants, while the second is of medium build and was seen wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The third suspect is described as having a medium to heavy build. He was also wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (416) 808-7400 or anonymously reach out to Crime Stoppers at (416) 222-8477.