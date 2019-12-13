Dog stolen from owner during medical emergency turned in to police
Police say 'Good Samaritan' updated all of the dog's shots, bought him a new coat
Toronto police say a dog stolen from a woman suffering a medical episode at a subway station in the fall has been located.
The dog, known as Charlie, had been stolen from Kipling subway station where police said they had been called for a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.
A 45-year-old woman was in the station with Charlie when she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious, police said. When the woman regained consciousness, Charlie had been taken from her.
Earlier on Friday, police released security camera images of a woman believed to be responsible for taking Charlie.
But on Friday night, police said someone had turned Charlie in, saying a "Good Samaritan" updated all his shots and bought him a new coat.
Police had earlier said they were treating the incident as a theft and they were seeking the public's help in finding a woman who took the dog.
The person who turned Charlie in is not being treated as a suspect, police said.
It was not immediately clear how the person came in possession of the dog.
STOLEN DOG LOCATED:<br>Kipling Subway<br>- A dog was taken from a woman after a medical incident<br>- Someone has just turned 'Charlie' in to us<br>- Good Samaritan updated all 'Charlie's' shots<br>- Bought 'Charlie' a new coat<br>- Merry Christmas<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO2076106?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO2076106</a><br>^dh <a href="https://t.co/Z6QpDkZj70">pic.twitter.com/Z6QpDkZj70</a>—@TPSOperations