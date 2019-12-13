Skip to Main Content
Dog stolen from owner during medical emergency turned in to police
Toronto·Updated

Dog stolen from owner during medical emergency turned in to police

Toronto police say a dog stolen from a woman suffering a medical episode at a subway station in the fall has been located.

Police say 'Good Samaritan' updated all of the dog's shots, bought him a new coat

CBC News ·
Toronto police say Charlie, the dog that had been stolen after its owner suffered a medical episode at Kipling subway station on the afternoon of Oct. 27, has been located. (Toronto Police Service)

Toronto police say a dog stolen from a woman suffering a medical episode at a subway station in the fall has been located. 

The dog, known as Charlie, had been stolen from Kipling subway station where police said they had been called for a medical emergency just before 4 p.m. on Oct. 27.

A 45-year-old woman was in the station with Charlie when she suffered a medical episode and became unconscious, police said. When the woman regained consciousness, Charlie had been taken from her.

Earlier on Friday, police released security camera images of a woman believed to be responsible for taking Charlie.

But on Friday night, police said someone had turned Charlie in, saying a "Good Samaritan" updated all his shots and bought him a new coat.

Police had earlier said they were treating the incident as a theft and they were seeking the public's help in finding a woman who took the dog.

The person who turned Charlie in is not being treated as a suspect, police said.

It was not immediately clear how the person came in possession of the dog.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|