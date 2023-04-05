Charles Mustard gets life without chance of parole for 15 years for 1993 murder of Toronto woman

Charles Mustard has been sentenced to life without a chance of parole for 15 years for the 1993 murder of Toronto woman Barbara Brodkin.

Justice Brian O'Marra delivered the sentence in Ontario Superior Court on Wednesday.

Mustard, now 68, was arrested in October 2018. His DNA was found under the victim's fingernails and he was convicted of second-degree murder in February. Brodkin, who was 41 at the time of her murder, had been stabbed to death.

In an emotional impact statement read by the Crown, the victim's son, Zachary Hefner, described the impact his mother's murder had on his childhood and adult life.

Hefner, who was six years old at the time, found his mother dead in her Davisville apartment before 8 a.m. on March 19, 1993. She was a single mom, and when she did not make his breakfast that day Hefner went to look for her, finding her in her bedroom in a partially open closet, stabbed in the chest, with blood on the floor and walls. Hefner called 911.

"The moment I entered that door is when my entire life changed," Hefner wrote.

"It took my six-year-old mind several minutes to fully take in and understand the horror of what I was looking at, but it finally came to the only answer, my mother was dead, and the trauma and psychosocial effect from that night would remain with me for many years after," he continued.

"A life was brutally, cruelly, and callously taken, the life of a single mother of a six-year-old child she would do anything to support."

Police said at the time that a quantity of cash and marijuana was missing from the apartment, and they believed that Brodkin may have been the victim of a robbery.

Barbara Brodkin was found dead in her apartment on March 19, 1993. She was 41 years old at the time. (Toronto Police Service)

Crown prosecutor Karen Simone had called for a parole ineligibility period of 18 to 22 years, while defence lawyer Bob Richardson had argued for a parole ineligibility period of 12 to 14 years.

At a 2018 news conference, police said during the months that followed Brodkin's murder, investigators examined evidence, canvassed for witnesses and interviewed more than 100 people.

But the killer was never identified and the case went cold — until nearly 25 years after her death when additional forensic tests were conducted on some of the evidence gathered at the scene.

Mustard, who was 37 and a family acquaintance at the time of the murder, was previously known to police. He testified at trial his DNA was transferred to Brodkin through saliva on a joint they had smoked.

But O'Marra rejected that evidence, finding Mustard's DNA was left under Brodkin's fingernails when she fought for her life while being beaten, strangled and stabbed in the heart.

Mustard, who maintained his innocence, will be 83 when he is eligible for parole.