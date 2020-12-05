Charges laid after teacher assaulted at King City high school

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after a teacher was assaulted at a high school in King City, Ont., York Regional Police say.

On Nov 10., right before 11:30 a.m., a man entered King City Secondary School and walked around the first floor of the building before entering a classroom on the second floor, police said in a statement.

He punched a 37-year-old teacher in the classroom and then fled the school, heading west on King Road. The teacher sustained minor injuries, said Sgt. Any Pattenden in a news release.

Investigators released a surveillance camera image of a suspect on Thursday and asked for the public's help in identifying him.

The accused, who is from Richmond Hill, turned himself in on Friday in Newmarket, Ont., said Pattenden.

He is charged with assault, mischief, trespass to property and failure to comply with a continued section 7.02 order. That order is an amendment under the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act that was to protect public health amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 1-866-876-5423, ext. 7141, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS, or leave an anonymous tip online at www.1800222tips.com.