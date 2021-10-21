Oshawa woman charged after Scarborough crash that killed teenage girl

An Oshawa woman has been charged days after 17-year-old Nadia Mozumder was struck and killed near her Scarborough school.

The charges the driver, 40, faces are not criminal charges but rather fall under the Highway Traffic Act. They are:

Careless driving causing death.

Turn not in safety.

Police said the woman remained at the scene of the fatal crash.

Mozumder, a Grade 12 student at Birchmount Park Collegiate Institute, was using the crosswalk to cross Danforth Avenue at Birchmount Road in Scarborough Tuesday around 11:45 a.m.

The driver, behind the wheel of a grey Dodge Caravan, had been turning left at the intersection.

On Thursday, Mozumder's family held a funeral.

Her father called for justice, saying he never wants to see a mother or father lose their child the way he did.

"I lost my everything," Azizul Mozumder told reporters at the Islamic Research Centre Canada, where his daughter's funeral prayers took place. "I loved my daughter so much. I'm going miss her for the rest of her life."

"I need justice for my daughter," he said, before breaking down.

The charged driver is set to appear in court on Dec. 9.