Man charged in double-fatal boat crash in Toronto Harbour

A Mississauga man has been charged in connection with a boat crash in Toronto Harbour two months ago that left two people dead and left several other injured, Toronto police say.

Police say a boat was headed into the habour on the night of May 31, when it struck a breakwater of rocks and capsized. Police were called about the collision near Tommy Thompson Park just before midnight.

Members of the Toronto police marine unit and Toronto Fire rescued eight people from the boat. Two other individuals, couldn't be located while the vessel was still in the water, police said.

A 34-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were found dead inside the boat after it was removed from the lake with special equipment.

A 38-year-old man is now facing charges including criminal negligence causing death, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, impaired operation causing death and impaired operation causing bodily harm.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October.