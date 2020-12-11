Charges laid after cyclist killed by cement truck in Etobicoke last month

A cement truck driver from Oshawa is facing two charges under the Highway Traffic Act after a cyclist was struck and killed in Etobicoke last month.

The collision happened near Royal York Road and Judson Street on Nov. 20 just before 5 p.m.

In a release issued Thursday, Toronto police say a 59-year-old man was cycling southbound on Royal York Road when, at the same time, a green cement struck made a right turn toward Judson Street.

The cement truck hit the cyclist and Toronto paramedics said the man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say that as a result of the investigation, it was determined that charges should be laid.

On Thursday, police charged the unidentified 48-year-old man from Oshawa with careless driving causing death as well as making an unsafe turn under section 142 of the Highway Traffic Act.

According to police the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision and remained at the site of the collision.

He is scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom in April of 2021.

On Dec. 2, the city saw its fourth cyclist of the year die in a traffic collision. In 2019, there was just one.