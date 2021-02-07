Toronto police lay charges after several large gatherings downtown

Five people are facing charges after Toronto police attended several large gatherings in downtown Toronto on Saturday.

In a news release, police said four people were arrested at a gathering at Queen's Park while another arrest was made at Yonge-Dundas Square.

Toronto police have been attending weekly anti-lockdown protests since the fall and have ramped up enforcement in response to the provincial stay-at-home order that came into effect last month.

Police said two people were charged with obstructing police, two others were charged with common nuisance and one person was charged with failing to comply with undertaking.

"[We] continue to respond to calls to attend large gatherings and will take steps to disperse," police said in a news release. "Police will issue tickets and summonses to individuals when there is evidence of non-compliance of the provincial order under the EMCPA or the Reopening Ontario Act (ROA)."

Additionally, police said six charges were laid at the gatherings for failing to comply with emergency orders.