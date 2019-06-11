Man facing 7 charges after allegedly throwing corrosive substance at couple with infant

A Toronto man is facing numerous charges after a family of three, including an infant, was injured when a corrosive substance was allegedly thrown at them by a passing cyclist last Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Bloor and Christie streets around 4:30 p.m. on June 6 for unknown trouble. When they arrived, they learned that a man and a woman were walking with their baby on Clinton Street and were approached by a man on a bike.

The cyclist allegedly threw a bottle that contained a corrosive substance at the family, hitting them and causing minor injuries.

On Sunday, a 45-year-old Toronto man was arrested. He faces seven charges:

Three counts of assault with a weapon.

Administering a noxious substance.

Three counts of public mischief.

He appeared in court on Monday morning.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 416-808-1400 or Crime Stoppers.