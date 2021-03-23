Crown drops charges against Mississauga man after police shooting on Mother's Day

A Mississauga man says justice has been done now that the Crown has dropped all charges against him after an altercation with Peel police last year on Mother's Day.

On Tuesday, the Crown withdrew one count of obstructing a peace officer and one count of assaulting a police officer laid against Michael Headley in connection with a May 10, 2020 incident. Peel Regional Police confirmed on Tuesday that the charges have been dropped.

"These were false charges that were placed upon me to try to justify their behaviours that night," Headley told reporters outside a Brampton courthouse.

"We're not going to let that stand. The community is behind us in full force. This is what the police do, to try justify their actions in any way, shape or form," Headley added.

"As long as you stand strong, maintain your innocence and stay organized and have the community behind you, then justice will prevail."

Headley said it feels "amazing" to be exonerated. "It's heavy, weighing on your shoulders and weighing over your head. The system is right there and ready to snatch you up and put you away."

According to Headley and his girlfriend Chantelle Krupka, also of Mississauga, the incident began when Krupka's ex-partner called 911 because she had texted him and asked to see her son on Mother's Day.

Two Peel police officers showed up at Krupka's residence several hours later, shortly after 10:30 p.m., and said they were there to issue a verbal warning.

One Peel police officer tasered both of them, first Headley, then Krupka, and the other shot and wounded Krupka while she was on the ground, fracturing her right hip. Krupka was taken to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto, while Headley was taken to Credit Valley Hospital in Mississauga.

Headley was then taken to a Peel police station, where the two charges were laid against him. He was released the next morning.

Valerie Briffa, the officer who shot Krupka, has since resigned from the force. She has been charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and careless use of a firearm. Ontario's Special Investigations Unit investigated the shooting and the charges followed.

Headley and Krupka said the other Peel police officer who came to the home is not facing any consequences for his actions.

'Sufficient grounds' at time to lay assault charge, police say

Const. Sarah Patten, spokesperson for Peel police, confirmed on Tuesday that the charges against Headley have been withdrawn by the Crown.

"We are not aware at this time the reason the crown withdrew the charges. At the time of the incident there were sufficient grounds to lay a charge of assault. This formed the basis for the charge being laid," Patten said in a statement.

"Peel Police have cooperated fully with the investigation and the officer involved provided all his notes. We are fully committed to policing that ensures the safety and equitable treatment of all 1.4 million residents of Peel."

Patten added: "At the completion of the SIU process involving the criminal charges against Valerie Briffa, an administrative review of the incident will be completed by Peel Police."

According to Krupka, one count of trafficking and one count of money laundering laid against her and Headley following the incident were dropped in February.

Demonstrators are pictured here gathered outside a Peel police station in December 2020 to protest police violence. (Michael Charles Cole/CBC)

Krupka is still facing two counts of mischief over $5,000 stemming from December 2020 protests outside Peel police facilities. The protests were against police violence.

Krupka, now pregnant, said police lay charges to criminalize victims who are Black. She said she is still recovering from the shooting.

"Even though it's coming up on a year, there's still night terrors, there's still flashbacks and things like that, and so I think it was the mental harm that was the most damaging."