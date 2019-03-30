Skip to Main Content
Truck driver charged in crash that left cattle roaming Highway 401

12 cows were killed and about 15 cows were set loose by collision

Twelve cows inside the trailer did not survive the crash, according to provincial police. (@OPP_HSD/Twitter)

Provincial police have charged a transport truck driver after a crash that left cattle roaming on Highway 401 in Mississauga on the weekend.

The 36-year-old man from Mount Forest, Ont., sustained minor injuries in the collision. He faces one count of careless driving, according to OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt.

Police said the crash killed 12 cows in all.

The collision occurred in the westbound express lanes around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One side of the truck's trailer was damaged when the driver slammed into a barrier that divides the express and collectors lanes.

About 15 cattle were able to escape onto the highway. Police were forced to close the highway in both directions as they, along with Mississauga firefighters, spent nearly seven hours corralling the loose animals.

With files from Lucas Powers

