Toronto man arrested, charged in stabbing death of Scarborough international student

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of an international student in Scarborough late last month, Toronto police say.

According to a news release Saturday, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. That same day, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The victim was previously identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, a student from Nigeria.

Police said they received a call for a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area just after 7:10 p.m. last Sunday.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in a parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a man with signs of trauma. He was transported to hospital where he died.

The accused is set to appear in court in Toronto on Sunday.