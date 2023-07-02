Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Toronto

Toronto man arrested, charged in stabbing death of Scarborough international student

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of an international student in Scarborough late last month, Toronto police say. The victim was previously identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, a student from Nigeria.

Arrest came after police issued Canada-wide warrant

CBC News ·
Ifeanyichukwu Oseke
Nigerian student Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Sunday, June 25, 2023, Toronto police say. (Toronto Police Service handout)

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of an international student in Scarborough late last month, Toronto police say.

According to a news release Saturday, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. That same day, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.

The victim was previously identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, a student from Nigeria.

Police said they received a call for a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area just after 7:10 p.m. last Sunday.

According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in a parking lot.

When officers arrived they found a man with signs of trauma. He was transported to hospital where he died.

The accused is set to appear in court in Toronto on Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now