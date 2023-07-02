Toronto man arrested, charged in stabbing death of Scarborough international student
Arrest came after police issued Canada-wide warrant
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the stabbing death of an international student in Scarborough late last month, Toronto police say.
According to a news release Saturday, a 25-year-old man from Toronto was charged with second-degree murder. That same day, police issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest.
The victim was previously identified as Ifeanyichukwu Oseke, 28, a student from Nigeria.
Police said they received a call for a stabbing in the Eglinton Avenue East and Brimley Road area just after 7:10 p.m. last Sunday.
According to police, two men were involved in an altercation in a parking lot.
When officers arrived they found a man with signs of trauma. He was transported to hospital where he died.
The accused is set to appear in court in Toronto on Sunday.