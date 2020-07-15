Police charge 19-year-old man after car makes 'excessive noise' in Vaughan

Police say a 19-year-old man from Caledon is facing charges for his car's "excessive noise" in Vaughan this weekend.

York Regional Police say they were doing targeted enforcement near Highway 7 West and Ansley Grove Road early Sunday, after "weeks of complaints" from the community about loud noises and dangerous driving from cars and motorcycles regularly meeting up in a nearby parkling lot.

In a news release Wednesday, officers described hearing loud bangs coming from the parking lot that sounded similar to "fireworks or gunshots" just after midnight.

Police say the noise was coming from a grey Nissan 350z. The driver was stopped on Windflower Gate, then arrested and charged with mischief, improper muffler, unnecessary noise and not having a horn.

Police say officers laid more than 70 charges under the Highway Traffic Act between Thursday and Sunday, during targeted enforcement of modified vehicles in Vaughan.

The accused is scheduled to appear in court in New Market on October. 30.