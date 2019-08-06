1 dead, 6 rescued after float plane crash near Algonquin Park

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one person has died and six others had to be rescued after a float plane crashed in central Ontario over the long weekend.

It says crews were called to an area near Upper Raft Lake around 10 a.m. Monday for an air rescue of the survivors.

The air force says it hoisted two search and rescue technicians to the site while two others parachuted in to provide medical help.

It says the six survivors were taken to the Muskoka airport and received further medical care.

An air force helicopter and plane were used in the rescue operation.