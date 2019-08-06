Skip to Main Content
1 dead, 6 rescued after float plane crash near Algonquin Park
Toronto

1 dead, 6 rescued after float plane crash near Algonquin Park

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one person has died and six others had to be rescued after a float plane crashed in central Ontario over the long weekend. 

Crews were called to area near Upper Raft Lake around 10 a.m. Monday for an air rescue

The Canadian Press ·
The air force says it hoisted two search and rescue technicians to the site, approximately 250 km from Toronto, while two others parachuted in to provide medical help.  (Google Maps)

The Royal Canadian Air Force says one person has died and six others had to be rescued after a float plane crashed in central Ontario over the long weekend. 

It says crews were called to an area near Upper Raft Lake around 10 a.m. Monday for an air rescue of the survivors.

The air force says it hoisted two search and rescue technicians to the site while two others parachuted in to provide medical help. 

It says the six survivors were taken to the Muskoka airport and received further medical care.

 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|