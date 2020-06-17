City investigating interaction between by-law officer, Black women at Centennial Park

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city is investigating an incident that led to a heated interaction between two Black women and a by-law officer in Centennial Park on Tuesday morning.

The initial interaction wasn't captured on camera, but the women recorded the resulting argument with the officer and posted it to Instagram and Twitter, where it has been viewed thousands of times.

CBC Toronto hasn't spoken with the women in the video.

On the recording, they allege the by-law officer asked them for identification when they tried to get to the fields at Centennial Stadium, but didn't do the same for two young soccer players standing nearby. One of the women asks the soccer players if they were ID'd, and they say no.

Visibly upset, one of the women says she feels they were singled because they are Black.

The women also allege the by-law officer said that if they had been caught trespassing on his own property, he would be permitted to shoot them. The alleged comment is not on video and the by-law officer, in the course of the interaction, denies he said it.

The women further allege that the by-law officer attempted to take a picture of their licence plate.

In a statement posted to Twitter Tuesday night, Tory said an investigation is underway. It will be led by the Municipal Licensing and Standards division with help from the city's People & Equity departments and its Confronting Anti-Black Racism Unit.

"No by-law officer should ever threaten or even suggest violence. The allegations made are extremely disturbing and warrant a full and complete investigation by city staff," Tory said.

"While we await the results of this investigation, I want to be clear that as mayor I will not tolerate any [City of Toronto] employees engaging in behaviour that threatens residents or demonstrates anti-Black racism."

In a separate series of tweets, city spokesperson Brad Ross said there is currently no timeline for when the investigation should be completed.