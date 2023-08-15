Centennial College attempting to help stranded Northern College international students

After hundreds of international students were left scrambling when Ontario's Northern College revoked their acceptance letters, the head of Centennial College says the Toronto school is now planning to welcome a number of those students who otherwise wouldn't have been able to start their programs this fall.

In a statement shared with CBC Toronto, Centennial president and CEO Craig Stephenson said that when Centennial learned about what was happening at Northern College and its affiliate school Pures College of Technology, Centennial "took action to see how we could help them support students who have made plans and sacrifices to attend college in Ontario.

"Centennial is in a position to welcome a number of students who would otherwise have to cancel or delay their plans to start college in Ontario this fall, and we are working closely with BorderPass, Northern College and our government partners to facilitate this solution for those who choose to pursue acceptance in an equivalent program and meet the criteria," he wrote.

The move comes after some 500 international students recently received an email informing them that their admission offers for this coming school year had been revoked, according to Northern College. Some were already in Canada when they were informed their offers had been withdrawn.

Northern College previously told CBC Toronto the problem was caused by Canada approving more visas for international students than expected, but the federal government previously said it's "very disappointed" in how Northern College handled the situation, adding it doesn't have authority to manage letters of acceptance for individual institutions.