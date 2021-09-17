Censure against U of T temporarily suspended after school reverses course in hiring controversy

A censure imposed on the University of Toronto by the Canadian Association of University Teachers (CAUT) has been temporarily suspended after the school reversed course on a hiring scandal that saw a federal tax judge allegedly try to block the hiring of an international law practitioner who has written widely on Israel-Palestinian affairs.

The CAUT says it has called for a pause on the censure after it says the school met one of its key demands: to re-offer the position of director of its international human rights program to Valentina Azarova.

After careful consideration, it says, Azarova has declined the offer.

"Her decision, while unfortunate, is understandable given the University's initial reaction to the unfounded and scurrilous attacks on her reputation and her research," CAUT said in a statement Friday.

The group called the university's decision a "victory for academic freedom."

But it says the full censure will not be formally lifted until the university addresses other key aspects of the case wirth measures like explicitly extending academic freedom protections to academic managerial positions and developing policies to prohibit donor interference in internal academic affairs.

CBC News has requested comment from the University of Toronto.

