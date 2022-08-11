2 people critically injured in shooting at Toronto Muslim Cemetery

Two people were critically injured in a shooting at a cemetery in Richmond Hill, Ont. on Thursday afternoon, York Regional Police say.

The shooting happened at the gates of the Toronto Muslim Cemetery at 13010 Leslie Street, near the intersection of Leslie Street and Bethesda Side Road. Police were called to the cemetery at about 3:15 p.m.

York Region paramedics took the two people to a trauma centre.

Police said they believe several suspects fled from the scene in a vehicle.

Cemetery manager Sabi Ahsan shared a statement with CBC Toronto via e-mail, writing that staff were "deeply saddened to hear of the shooting that occurred on Leslie Street at the gates of the Toronto Muslim Cemetery."

"Cemetery staff were not aware of any safety concerns," Ahsan said.

"The well-being of all those attending at the Toronto Muslin Cemetery is of great importance to all of us."