Parents fear cell phone towers are too close to their children's elementary school

Some parents in Toronto's west end are worried that two large cell towers are too close to their children's elementary school, and might have a negative effect on their health.

A group of women initially thought the two towers, located in front of St. Gregory's Parish near Kipling Avenue and Rathburn Road in Etobicoke, were flagpoles because they have flags at the top.

It was only recently that they found out they they were something else entirely.

"I legitimately thought they were flagpoles because that's what they look like," said Many Kulic, one of the parents.

"The main concern is the location, it's within 50 to 70 metres of an elementary school ... It's in too close proximity to growing children," said Michelle Laborde, whose three children attend St. Gregory's Elementary School, which is right behind the church.

The cell phone towers, far right, are less than 100 metres away from St. Gregory Elementary School, seen on the left. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC)

Many parents like Kulic and Laborde are upset, saying they weren't notified about the planned towers until after the deal was done.

The towers are owned by Freedom Mobile, who leased the land from the church. They're not active just yet, as they're still going through the regulatory process, and both the church and Freedom Mobile say the cell towers follow the guidelines laid out by Health Canada so there's no cause for concern.

Kids 'so much more sensitive'

The challenge though, as Laborde and Kulic found out, is that researchers' findings on the safety of cell phone towers vary.

While some experts claim they're safe, others say the still relatively new technology is causing some troubling side effects.

Both woman say they know their children are surrounded by things like Wi-Fi throughout the day, but that they now try to limit their children's exposure when they can.

"We need to have a say to what happens in the environment our children are working in," said Kulic.

Parents say they don't want the towers close to St. Gregory Elementary School turned on. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC )

"The towers need to move," said Laborde.

"Our telecommunication partners need to work closer with the communities and industry to have the right policies in place that these towers are not in such high sensitive locations."

Magda Havas, a professor emeritus at Trent University in Peterborough, Ont., has spent decades studying how electromagnetic frequencies affect living things and agrees with the women.

"Health Canada's guideline is so outdated, it's a decade outdated," said Havas.

"Even though Health Canada claims they're looking at the literature, they're not using the literature when they're making the decisions about the guidelines."

Cellphone towers have to follow Safety Code 6, which is the radiofrequency exposure guidelines for humans determined by Health Canada.

The agency says Canada's limit for radiofrequency waves is strict and incorporates a safety margin of at least 50-fold from the threshold for possible adverse health effects. So most towers, it says, emit waves that are well below the amount that would negatively affect people.

Michelle Laborde is one of several parents concerned that the cellphone towers are unsafe for growing children. (Natalie Nanowski/CBC )

While Health Canada sets the limits, it doesn't monitor or approve towers. That's left to another government agency, Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED).

When it comes to the location of cell towers, the ISED explained in an email to CBC Toronto that any new towers have to take "into account the combined effects of all towers within the vicinity" and compliance with Safety Code 6 is "required at all times and in all circumstances, regardless of proximity to specific types of institutions or residential areas."

But Havas says the government should be looking at proximity to schools and residential areas when making decisions. She says the parties involved should rethink putting two cell phone towers next to St Gregory's Elementary school.

"Elementary kids are so much more sensitive to any kind of pollutant in the environment, much more so than adults," said Havas.

She adds that there are many studies in Europe and elsewhere that examine how radiofrequency waves can cause cancer.

"The National Toxicology Program in the United States shows that microwave radiation causes cancer in rats," said Havas, although the United States National Cancer Institute says "radiofrequency energy, unlike ionizing radiation, does not cause DNA damage that can lead to cancer."

She also points to evidence that radiofrequency energy causes reproductive problems, specifically with sperm, and adds that there's data that suggests some people have "electro-sensitivity," a condition that leads to poor sleep, chronic fatigue, chronic pain, difficulty concentrating, brain fog emotional disturbances," even with low exposure to radiofrequency energy from cellular equipment.

Other countries have stricter guidelines

Frank Clegg, a former president of Microsoft Canada, agrees.

He's currently the CEO of Canadians for Safe Technology, a non-profit organization that aims to educate people about the dangers of unsafe levels of radiation from technology.

Health Canada's regulations haven't seen significant changes since the mid-80s, whereas other countries like "China, Russia, Italy, and Switzerland have guidelines 100 times safer," according to Clegg.

"It took decades to make changes about smoking ... and this is the same situation," said Clegg. "[Health Canada is] stuck in the old paradigm that [human] tissue has to be heated by radio waves for it to be harmed and there's hundreds and hundreds of studies now that show that's not the case."

The City of Toronto also plays a role in where cell phone towers are constructed.

It has stricter guidelines to radiofrequency emissions than Health Canada and is going through a public consultation process with the ISED and Freedom Mobile.

The city received a petition against the towers from parents in the area and will present its opinion to the ISED in a few weeks. However, the city doesn't have the power to stop the towers from being activated.

That's decision is entirely up to the ISED.