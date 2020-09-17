Photographer's work celebrates Indigenous identity at Ryerson University

Hanging above the west entrance of Ryerson University's library is a new piece of art that photographer Nadya Kwandibens hopes will spark a conversation.

"I want people to sort of look at it and say, 'What is she wearing?' Have those questions and find out more about Indigenous culture," Kwandibens said.

The portrait, which will be up at the university for the next five years, is part of a series by Kwandibens called Concrete Indians.

"It's essentially a series about decolonization, photographing sense of belonging and basically asks the question what does it mean and what does it look like to be Indigenous in the city," she told CBC's Our Toronto.

The large-scale image at Ryerson shows dancer Tee Lyn Duke at Spadina subway station on her way to rehearse with her dance troupe. Kwandibens says Duke was often questioned about what she was wearing while riding the TTC, and that was why they chose the location.

"She said she always feels really empowered to be Anishinaabe because of that," Kwandibens said.

Kwandibens says it's very meaningful to her that her work will be on display for thousands to see over the next few years.

"For younger generations to see that, students coming in and out, it's really empowering and it's powerful," she said, adding that her hope is to see more Indigenous photographers showcasing their talents.

"Indigenous people are here. We always have been, right? So to presence ourselves more prominently within the community, within the city, is really exciting."

From Monday, Sept. 21 to Friday, Sept. 25, Ryerson University is hosting an online Indigenous Education Week, which will include its first digital pow wow and and online market.