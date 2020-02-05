Gunfire outside Scarborough school prompts lockdown

Cedarbrae Collegiate Institute in Scarborough is in lockdown after gunshots were reported behind the school.

Toronto police were called to the school in the Markham Road and Lawrence Avenue East area around 1:10 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Multiple shell casings were found in the parking lot, along with a car with bullet holes.

No injuries have been reported.

A suspect has not been located. A heavy police presence remains at the scene.

A number of surrounding schools were in hold-and-secure, but normal operations have since resumed.

As a result of this police investigation, the following schools are in Hold & Secure: <br>Cornell JPS<br>Willow Park JPS<br>Cedarbrook PS <br>Tecumseh SPS<br>Scarborough Village PS<br>Cedar Drive JPS<br>Golf Road JPS <a href="https://t.co/CJyrdyqcaI">https://t.co/CJyrdyqcaI</a> —@tdsb