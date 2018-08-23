Civil liberties association suing Ontario government over sex ed changes

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA) is suing the Ontario government in an attempt to stop what it calls "discriminatory" changes to the sex-ed curriculum for elementary students.

Premier Doug Ford's Progressive Conservative government announced the major changes to the curriculum on Wednesday in a news release, and suggested teachers would risk punishment if they don't adhere to the interim curriculum — an older version of the health and physical education curriculum that has undergone some modifications.

The government is also setting up a website so any parents concerned about what their children are hearing in class can complain about teachers.

Michael Bryant, the CCLA's executive director, called the government's move a "ham-fisted dog-whistle of bigotry, of homophobia, dressed up as a consultation fix."

"We are calling it out and taking it to court," he told reporters outside a Toronto courthouse on Thursday afternoon.

Bryant, who is also Ontario's former Attorney General, is holding a 2 p.m. ET news conference to provide more details about the lawsuit. You can watch live in the video player above.

Teachers' unions, thousands of parents and the Official Opposition have criticized the government's decision to scrap the modernized sex-ed curriculum, which was brought in by the former Liberal government in 2015. That version of the curriculum included information about online bullying, sexting and gender identity, and marked the first update since 1998.

Lawsuit hinges on 3 main arguments

Stuart Svonkin, a lawyer with Chernos Flaherty Svonkin LLP, is working with the CCLA on the lawsuit. He told CBC News the organization plans to challenge the government on three main points:

The government's decision is not consistent with Ontario's Education Act, which requires the province to provide inclusive school environments.

The decision is inconsistent with the Charter of Rights and Freedoms — specifically, the equality of rights and security of the person.

The decision violates the Ontario Human Rights Code.

Svonkin said the CCLA will ask the court to hear the case on an urgent basis given that the new school year is just weeks away. He said he expects the government is ready for a court challenge, because the CCLA had threatened legal action if it abandoned the most recent sex-ed curriculum.

"I don't think they can possibly be surprised," he said.

A group of human rights lawyers are also challenging the government's decision in court on behalf of six families.

Neither Ford nor Education Minister Lisa Thompson have taken questions from reporters since announcing the changes. CBC News has been seeking an interview with Thompson for three straight days, but her office maintains she is "unavailable."

The PCs have previously said the party is scrapping the modernized curriculum because there wasn't enough consultation with parents. During the election campaign, Ford said the changes had been rammed down parents' throats.

In its news release, the government says it wants to create a more "age-appropriate" sex-ed curriculum.

The government has now announced a province-wide consultation process that will seek input on everything from sex ed to the math curriculum to the use of mobile phones in schools. So far, it hasn't said how much that will cost.

During the consultation process, high school students will continue to learn from the modernized sex-ed curriculum. However, students in Grades 1 through 8 will be taught from the interim curriculum.

With files from Meagan Fitzpatrick