CBSA officer at Toronto's Pearson airport tests positive for coronavirus

An officer with Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) at Toronto Pearson airport has tested positive for the coronavirus, the agency said Sunday.

Ashley Lemire, a spokesperson for CBSA, said the employee is in isolation at home and following direction from local health officials.

Lemire said the agency doesn't know when or where the employee contracted the virus, but is notifying all employees who may have had contact with the infected individual, "while respecting the privacy of the employee."

She added the agency is taking steps to clean the area where the employee worked.

