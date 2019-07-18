Skip to Main Content
Toronto

CBC transmitter in Peterborough is down, affecting local radio reception

Crews will work to fix the problem Friday morning

CBC News ·
CBC Radio One (98.7) and CBC Music (103.9) in Peterborough are not working today due to transmission issues. (CBC)

Those trying to listen to CBC Radio One (98.7) and CBC Music (103.9) in Peterborough will likely encounter some problems Thursday. 

The transmitter needed to run both stations is down, and will likely remain inoperable for the rest of the day. 

A crew has been called to install new cables Friday morning, weather permitting.

An update will be provided to listeners Friday once the work is complete.

 

