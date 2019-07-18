CBC transmitter in Peterborough is down, affecting local radio reception
Crews will work to fix the problem Friday morning
Those trying to listen to CBC Radio One (98.7) and CBC Music (103.9) in Peterborough will likely encounter some problems Thursday.
The transmitter needed to run both stations is down, and will likely remain inoperable for the rest of the day.
A crew has been called to install new cables Friday morning, weather permitting.
An update will be provided to listeners Friday once the work is complete.