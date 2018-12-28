You have one weekend left to support CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season charity drive in support of GTA food banks.

The annual holiday fundraiser ends on Dec. 31.

Since the campaign began in November, you've helped raise more than $662,937.

The campaign has so far collected 17,447 pounds in food donations.

You can drop off your non-perishable food donations at the CBC Broadcasting Centre on 250 Front Street West until Dec. 31.

And you have until Monday to donate online here.